Letter to the editor: Engen helping to make great place

I have seen Missoula, like many, develop into quite the bustling community: population growth and subsequent development has been head-spinning. I’ve lost many of my old stomping grounds, I’m perplexed by the traffic and I’ve recently found myself terrified about affordability.

It seems everyone wants to move here and enjoy this amazing place — and that’s just it. We have built an amazing place to live, work, raise a family and recreate.

Missoula voted overwhelmingly to improve our schools, our public transportation, our fairgrounds, our downtown, the Southgate Mall, our riverfronts, our viewsheds, and our parks and trails; we even established a regional sports hub out at the Fort. My favorite is buying back our water utility. Now Missoula can own its water like the rest of the state.

I am darn proud of the decisions Missoula voters made over the years, and I am darn proud of Mayor John Engen and our city council for charting these improvements.

Please cast your vote and mail your primary election ballot back for Mayor John Engen before Sept. 14 and again after receiving your general election ballot in October by Nov. 2. I’m proudly renewing my support for John Engen!

Ross Prosperi,

Missoula

