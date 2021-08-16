Letter to the editor: Engen is a proven leader

I support John Engen for re-election, and I hope you will, too.

John is a proven leader and one we can trust to take the best interests of our community to heart.

As a parent with a disabled family member struggling to find appropriate housing, I want to particularly give the mayor a large high five for his leadership on preserving The Bridge Apartments, which serve those with mental health needs.

As you may know, Missoula officials have entered into an agreement to use public funds to purchase this 21-unit apartment building that houses low-income residents with mental illness. This could have been bad situation for the many vulnerable people who could have lost housing due to sale by the Western Montana Mental Health Center. Already, too many in our homeless population have mental health issues and can't find supportive housing.

Just this week Mayor Engen announced that the city wants to purchase the Bridge Apartments and work to preserve them for low-income residents with mental health challenges. That is what I call leadership and is just one of the many reasons I am voting for our mayor.

Julie Parker,

Missoula

