Letter to the editor: Engen laying out disastrous agenda

John Engen is running for mayor again. Is this good for Missoula?

After all, four year ago Engen admitted to uncontrolled drinking, a problem that got so bad his friends had to intervene and stop him.

Eleven years into his stint as mayor, Engen realized that, "In my line of work I should know better than to drink until I pass out and see all the evidence of why I shouldn't.”

But he didn’t know better. He continued to drink, even while on the job, and didn’t change until forced to.

What a leader.

Engen went to rehab, which you — as a taxpayer — helped pay for.

“Engen said that the alcoholism and depression need to be treated as diseases and medical conditions just like high blood pressure and aneurysms. Once the stigma is gone, people will feel comfortable talking about their struggles and seek help.”