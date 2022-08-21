 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Engen made the world better

John believed in goodness. He saw the sacred in every person (and dog and cat). He cared deeply and loved Missoula completely.

It was my wonderful privilege to sit next to John on City Council back in the 2000s before he was mayor, and to work with him for many years after that. He relentlessly, patiently, respectfully, bravely pursued what is good and right. He had a beautiful way with words that helped to calm things down, make things clear and lift people up.

We have lost a great man, much too soon. John made the world better. We will miss him awfully.

Heidi Kendall,

Somers

