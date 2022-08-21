Letter to the editor: Engen wanted to make things better for us all

I will miss Mayor John Engen. He was a good man. We ran into each other occasionally due to work and common community interests. For me, he was Missoula’s tireless and unrelenting cheerleader, the best of what a political leader should be. Someone who wasn’t in it for himself, who truly and deeply cared about Missoula, who had a positive vision for the future. One of the most significant legacies he has given the people of Missoula is owning its own water and water system. The news in today’s paper of Colorado River shortages affecting over 40 million people, farms and businesses in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, California, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming due to drought and climate change, only amplifies that legacy even more. The city is well positioned for the future now, in so many ways. I will remember his big laugh, the jokes he made about himself, his humbleness, his gratitude, the tremendous servitude he had for this community. A perfect politician? No, of course not. But he entered public service for the right reason — to make things better for us all. John, I will miss you.