Letter to the editor: Engen will be missed

It was with sorrow and relief that I learned of John Engen's death. Pancreatic cancer is a terrible diagnosis for anyone.

John was in my life since he was my eighth grade student at Willard School. Even though he was smart, witty, and at times annoying, I could never have anticipated how impactful he would be on the city he loved. I enjoyed following him through his newspaper columns during high school and later as he became involved in local politics. He never forgot his roots.

He, like everyone, had faults, many of which he publicly revealed with amazing transparency. Who knows how many people he inspired to get help. His dedication to making Missoula better through buying our water system, preserving open space, and supporting less fortunate folks will be part of his legacy as will his loving care for his mother, other family, friends, and animals.

I will miss his good humor, giant hugs, and unmistakable chuckles. His patience and respect in dealing with the public provide a model for future mayors and councilors. We Missoulians and Montanans are better for having John's leadership.

Rest in peace, my friend.

Caroline Pickolick,

Missoula