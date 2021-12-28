Letter to the editor: Enjoy the ski resorts

I would like to thank the Missoulian for printing the insert entitled “2022 Ski Resort Guide” and especially the wonderful article on Dave and Shatara Boyle, who this past year skied all 15 Montana ski resorts. That is quite a feat for anyone.

I know how difficult is to accomplish this, as in the 1980s over a three-year period I was involved in organizing 25 celebrity ski events throughout the entire western United States all the way from Red River, New Mexico to Mt. Bachelor in Oregon. Through all of these fundraising events my wife Sandy and I generated over $1 million for nonprofits like The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, American Heart Association and Multiple Sclerosis.