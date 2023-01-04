Letter to the editor: Enough is enough

Republicans have proposed a rule for the 2023 legislative session to eviscerate the constitutional protections provided to Montana energy consumers by the Consumer Counsel. The proposed rule would ban the Consumer Counsel from taking positions on bills unless the Republican Legislature grants permission for the office to speak. This rule prevents the Counsel from performing its constitutional duty to protect Montana consumers from the chicanery of energy corporations unless the Republican Legislature first approves it. Is it any coincidence that Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, son of former NorthWestern Energy chief lobbyist, John Fitzpatrick, is the one who proposed this bill? And his fellow Republicans have indicated they are in favor of it. All Montanans should contact their representatives to denounce any such proposal. Our utility bills are high enough already, thanks to the energy deregulation pushed through by Montana Republicans in the late 1990s. Enough is enough.