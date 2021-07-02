Letter to the editor: Ensure all voters have equal access

Democracy in Montana has been strong ever since the development of our new Constitution in the 1970s. After the days when the copper barons were able to buy elections, Montanans were ready for a change. With careful reflection, people from across the state gathered to draw up a document that allowed all people to have a voice. Because of the great care shown back then, the election process across Montana is one of the most secure in the country, as reflected in the 2020 elections.

The “John Lewis Voting Rights Act” would make sure everyone across the U.S. has an equal ability to make their voices heard. This act would restore and strengthen parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and reset standards to make sure all Americans have the same critical access to democracy that our forebearers voted for here in Montana.

We need the entire delegation of Montana legislators in Washington, D.C., to stand for the rights of all U.S. citizens by voting for this important legislation. Please make sure to get in touch with U.S. Sens. Steve Daines, Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale to ask them to support democracy through the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act.” Speak up at congress.gov!

Lisa Pavlock,

St. Ignatius

