Letter to the editor: Environment for individual growth

Long-time Missoula resident and public servant to the community Fred Rice is a capable candidate for interim mayor of Missoula. My experience with Fred is in the context of the community of West Yellowstone where he served as the operations manager and where my own story in public service began. I have worked for West Yellowstone first as the deputy town clerk and for the last 15 years as the finance director. I am now a graduate student of the master’s in public administration program at UM and embarking on a new career with the City of Whitefish.

The mentoring I received from him, and others, during his tenure in West Yellowstone has contributed to the public servant I am today. Fred has experience in local government and, in my experience, has provided a supportive environment that allows for the employment of existing expertise and discretion, individual growth and support through collaboration. Fred stepped into West Yellowstone which was in a state of flux and is familiar with the challenge that will come with stepping in in a moment unexpected loss and uncertainty. Fred’s history and experienced service to this community makes him an excellent choice for interim mayor.