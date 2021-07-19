Letter to the editor: Envisioning a Missoula past

Plastic everywhere. Afternoon sprinklers running at 101 degrees. Kings in high trucks backing out at speed through two lanes in a multi-business parking lots. Inner city piles of glacial boulders; freshly downed old growth added as garnish. Laws made in deference to newbies who would fain kill Ursus Major for crossing their "property."

Long lines of cars waiting to get through the early July smoke that stretches — a vision of Missoula past appears.

How much I miss it. What came of the Eddie’s Club culture that called again and again from other work in other Montana cities?

What would remain of the place that grew strength from ‘50s hysteria over Fielder’s “God is just dog spelled backwards”; signs on top of Western federal saying “US out of CA,” atheist philosophy professor speaking about Nazi camps at the Newman Center; Phil Berrigan answering a question at the same locale, saying, “My child is no more important than any on the earth.”

Just the smoke, though in my fantasy, I see Jesse Bier’s softball Clover Bowl, knowing that business, which belongs at Missoula College, dropped on it.