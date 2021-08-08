Letter to the editor: Envisioning Montana priorities

I’m concerned that many people and communities in Montana have been misunderstanding or misrepresenting data and science. I’m concerned that there is a tendency to bluster, legislate and complain about social issues in ways that shun cooperation, dismiss differing viewpoints; and to follow party lines in ways that are making us less able to plan for a future that will work toward protecting our future and planning for solutions.

It is time to envision Montana priorities that will make this state a world class leader in planning for the future. In order to do so, we will need to set our priorities and work cooperatively toward solving problems. I would love to see the state take real leadership in finding the solutions to the hard problems using investigation and research to find the best options. I would love to hear the leaders in our state proposing:

1. Ways to build public discussions and consensus on what would be the biggest challenges Montanans will face in the next decades.

2. Methods to create a diverse range of experts willing to gather input from all Montanans, research options and explore solutions to those challenges.

Richard Seitz,

Helena

