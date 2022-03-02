Letter to the editor: Equity in education

To most people equity means fairness. It means providing resources and methods appropriate for each student as opposed to the one-size-fits-all approach.

For other people, equity requires banning the emphasis on correctness and punctuality. Equity discourages students from excelling, and punishes those who do excel. These banned objectives are considered to be the characteristics of a white supremacy culture, and those who teach them or achieve them are considered racists.

Marxists hide behind the first definition while working on imposing the second definition on our schools and culture. However, they may reveal themselves by using words such as equity, social justice, diversity, inclusion, safe space, belonging, restorative justice, and intersectional.

Jeff Watkins,

Lolo

