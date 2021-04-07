Letter to the editor: Essential workers need health care

My Canadian daughter and grandson don't understand how my work wages can be garnished by a medical insurance company. How an essential worker supervising sex offenders watched so many other staff quit out of fear or anxiety over this last year.

I already had to pay thousands of dollars for dentures and dental surgery from injuries resulting from a decade working for the state or private group homes for violent youth. I gave my soul and body to protect society.

But now, due to the lack of universal health care in America, my guard job only pays $7/hour and will take a paycheck and a half just to pay my monthly rent, then food, gas. I'll be homeless soon. In America. At least I'm vaccinated now.

We, as a nation, need universal health care. The richest 1% earned 60% more in 2020. This American essential worker got his wages docked after a year of fear and face masks.

Don Luebbert,

Missoula

