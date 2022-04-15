Letter to the editor: Establish water restrictions

Dear Missoula Water: I'm sitting here today, enjoying the sunny weather, but worried we are not getting enough rain this spring. I think we know we are headed into another summer of drought. Last summer, I spent a lot of time in Bozeman where they enacted water restrictions, due to drought conditions, and reported later in the summer the goals they set were reached. Given we live in a reactive society, as opposed to a proactive society, I request that Missoula Water collaborate with local partners to establish water restrictions early in the spring/summer. Such leadership could potentially help us avoid a water catastrophe as the summer wears on, especially if we get the long span of hot temperatures we had last summer. I can almost feel a physical reaction when I notice neighbors washing their streets with precious water. Please give us leadership at the right time, we will thank you later.