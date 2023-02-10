Electric vehicles. They seem to be in all our futures. But did you know that they all come with the ability to be charged from a standard 110 volt outlet. Perfectly adequate for around-town driving like to work or shopping. About the only time you would need one of those high-speed charging stations is for long distance trips. One of the other aspects of EV's you need to consider is that they are substantially heavier than gas powered cars so collisions could be worse. Things to think about before taking the plunge with one.