All of these three events happened on one day.

Washington D.C. federal appeals court ruled that certain top aides to President Trump must appear, or re-appear, and present documents, to the Federal Grand Jury investigating complicity in the January 6th insurrection and obstruction of Congress. Including top aide Stephen Miller, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe.

The Grand Jury impaneled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, indicted Donald Trump on 34 charges of felony.

By an 11-point margin, the voters of Wisconsin elected Milwaukee Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the Supreme Court of Wisconsin.

In terms of comparative legal consequences, the indictment of Donald Trump, may be the least important of those three events. Janet Protasiewicz will vote to protect the rights to, abortion, and fair elections. And vote to reduce gerrymandering in Wisconsin which has the most extreme gerrymandering of any State. Wisconsin 2024 Electoral College votes may go to a Democratic presidential candidate.

Keep an eye on how those three events might develop and change the way you, and other people, will vote in the 2024 federal election.

Defendant Trump will probably not go to trial until December 2023.

Bob Williams,

Stevensville