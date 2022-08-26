Letter to the editor: Every day is seniors' day

As I walk quickly, socially distanced, through a senior living facility almost every day I admire the angels who work there. Most of all I notice that no matter how busy and short-staffed they may be, they always acknowledge the most important people there, the residents. They're often confused and lonely. A smile and "how are you?" and "are you feeling well?" are the most important things we can do all day. Even in this post-pandemic world there should be socially distanced public visitation in the large hang-out rooms. Every day is senior's day. In addition to the important signs acknowledging the great staff, a banner saying "We Love and Honor Our Wonderful, Sweet Residents" would be a great addition.