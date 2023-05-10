I remember watching the police dogs and fire hoses in the late '50s and early '60s. I was 9 years old in '62 and remember thinking, this isn't right. These people just want to vote. Much later I realized, that was the only way to have a voice. Everyone should have a voice that is heard. Apparently this isn't true in Montana anymore.

In the last week and a half, I've witnessed another incredibly courageous human being stand up against white supremacists and fascists. This is what the Donald has turned the Republicans into. Zooey Zephyr stood tall against the bullies, as all good Americans should.

I see the fire hoses, police dogs, SWAT going after people of color first. Jim Crow North. Thank you for humiliating good decent white people of this state. I know a lot of good Christians, unfortunately they don't serve in the state Legislature. Please get a copy of "Hitler in L.A." by Steven J. Ross. It will show you a very dark piece of history that was hidden from us. The Republicans don't want us to know the truth so our children won't know what we are doing.

Rick Wheeler,

Missoula