Letter to the editor: Everything was better under Trump

This must be a very difficult time for many Democrats. Even Democrats can realize that our great country is heading in a very wrong direction. Gas prices, food prices, all prices up, Stock Market/401K going down, crime rates, borders not enforced, drugs coming to Montana, energy sources, defund the police, Ukraine, Afghanistan, homeless vagrants, CRT, higher taxes, 87,000 new IRS agents, student loans forgiven, an out of control FBI, China, Hunter Biden, the Biden crime family, and a President that can’t even put his sport coat on without knocking his glasses off. Everything was better under President Trump – EVERYTHING. And they say, “I have always been a Democrat”. Well, it is time to do the right thing before our country is completely destroyed and you Democrats can help. If you like what is going on just keep voting for the Democrats Fed-State-Local? If you don’t like what you see, change something. If you always do, what you always did, you’ll always get, what you always got.