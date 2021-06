A lot of people think that Donald Trump won the election, although no believable evidence has been offered. A lot of claims have been made. A lot of shouting has taken place. But not one whit of real, significant evidence has been presented.

Well, talk is cheap and I'll have to see clear, hard, provable facts before I believe it. In other words, show me the money. Right now I just think an awful of people are being taken for suckers.