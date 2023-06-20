Dear Neighbor,
Help me understand your reasoning. For two years you argued that Democrats miraculously stole the 2020 election from the incumbent president in a nationwide conspiracy under the nose of the DOJ without leaving an iota of evidence. Now you allege the DOJ is prosecuting that former incumbent for purely political reasons despite a debris field of documentation indicating criminal conduct and intent, much of it with egregious national security implications.
Will you take this same position should indictments come for the Georgia call and/or the Jan. 6 insurrection? Please advise how I may be mistaken.
Paul Jannuzzi,
Florence