Focused ultrasound therapy that focuses beams of ultrasound energy precisely and accurately into the body, cured my Essential Tremor and gave me my life back.

Before the procedure in 2018, my hand shook so severely I could not work, write my name and hadn’t eaten in public in four years. Immediately after the procedure I enjoyed lunch in a restaurant. I returned to my nursing career, hobbies, activities and lifestyle within four weeks. Now, five years later my 98% improvement in symptoms has held steady.

I financed my ultrasound procedure by crowd-sourcing for resources since the procedure wasn’t covered by Medicare or private insurance.

That’s why I was proud to be in Washington, D.C. in June to meet with Montana’s First Congressional District’s representative, Ryan Zinke, and his staff to urge the congressman to support policies that would expand access to focused ultrasound, to include expanded coverage for veterans, and service members and their families through Tricare.

Innovative medical technologies don’t do any good if they are sitting on the shelf. I’m proud to advocate for others having access to the same focused ultrasound therapy that has made such a difference in my life.

Beverly McGowan,

Alberton