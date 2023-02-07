The USFS — Flathead National Forest keeps pushing the narrative that more overnight accommodations on public land in Montana are necessary, including on the permitted public land at Holland Lake. That may or may not be true, but, if there is a need, it should be met with additional camping opportunities and not the “boutique resort” that “adventure lifestyle” corporation POWDR is proposing. At $20-$30 a night, camping is certainly more inclusive and financially accessible to more Americans than a lodge charging upwards of $400 a night. Camping is more sustainable too, and would have FAR fewer impacts on wildlife, water quality, and the community than a 13,000 sf lodge, 26 cabins and "bunkies" (each with their own showers and toilets), etc. Plus, the Flathead National Forest plan limits increases in overnight developed recreation sites to one increase every ten years, so if the USFS authorizes the proposed expansion at Holland Lake Lodge, it will remove any opportunity to upgrade or increase capacity at local campgrounds for at least a decade! Expanding the campground at Holland Lake would be much more appropriate than the resort that POWDR is proposing, which could and should be done on private land instead.