Letter to the editor: Expand Child Tax Credit payments

In the article, “Homes on the streets: Missoula officials, cops, RVS residents discuss urban camping” by David Erickson (Missoulian, April 10) it was mentioned that housing prices are going up so high that some people find RVs to be one of the only options for living. This reminds us how dire the situation is for hard-working Americans across America. It is not just single people who are a concern, but also our families. As families are facing higher costs for rent, food, and fuel, the Child Tax Credit monthly payments have ended and over 3 million children have fallen back below the poverty line.
The 2021 CTC expansion is the most significant investment in reducing child poverty in a generation. After the monthly payments started in July 2021, nearly 4 million children were kept from poverty each month. Families used their CTC payments to buy food, pay the rent, and cover utilities.
People are also reading…
I urge our members of Congress to extend the expanded CTC with permanent full refundability in economic recovery legislation this year, and resume the CTC monthly payments immediately.
Sarah Miller,
University City, Missouri