Letter to the editor: Expand Child Tax Credit payments

In the article, “Homes on the streets: Missoula officials, cops, RVS residents discuss urban camping” by David Erickson (Missoulian, April 10) it was mentioned that housing prices are going up so high that some people find RVs to be one of the only options for living. This reminds us how dire the situation is for hard-working Americans across America. It is not just single people who are a concern, but also our families. As families are facing higher costs for rent, food, and fuel, the Child Tax Credit monthly payments have ended and over 3 million children have fallen back below the poverty line.