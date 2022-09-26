Letter to the editor: Experience counts

I strongly support and endorse Representative Mike Hopkins, House District 92, and Representative Kathy Whitman, House District 96, for re-election.

Recently children and adults with physical disabilities being served under the Big Sky Waiver program were denied services due to a new interpretation of an existing policy. I made calls to both Representative Hopkins and Whitman who immediately went to work to solve the issue as it involved a family member as well as others.

The experience of a seasoned legislator cannot be stressed enough for knowing where to go and who to talk to solve problems.

On behalf of the affected people in the Big Sky Waiver program, the problem was solved thanks to these representatives.

Please vote to re-elect Mike Hopkins in House District 92 and Kathy Whitman, House District 96.

A. Tully,

Missoula