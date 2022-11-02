Letter to the editor: Experience matters

Justices of the Peace fulfill a vital role in our community and the determination of who should hold these positions should not be taken lightly.

The job requires more than a promise to learn the law, the rules of evidence, and courtroom etiquette — not that this is a simple task! The appropriate candidates must also possess an unmatched level of dedication to never stop learning, an immense compassion for members of the community on what is often their worst day, and the ability to maintain composure under incredible pressure.

As a former prosecutor, I worked closely with current Justices Landee Holloway and Alex Beal. I can personally attest to the qualifications that have made them exceptional justices. I have known them to be fair, honest, and hardworking. I have witnessed them both routinely handle dockets far too burdensome for only two justices without complaint. I can say, without hesitation, that Landee and Alex care greatly for the citizens of Missoula County and are working for you without any hidden agenda.

Please join me in supporting Justice of the Peace Alex Beal and Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway by casting your vote to retain them in office.

Megan Hansen,

Missoula