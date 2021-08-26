Letter to the editor: Facts are hard

Americans are glad we are out of Afghanistan. Majorities from both left and right agree. I, like many liberals, am glad this 20-year fool’s errand is ending. The outrageous thing is we agree (gag) with the former guy. In principle.

Yep.

The Republican National Committee has scrubbed their website of a page heaping praise on their guy for his “genius” plan, for a peace agreement between Trump and Taliban rebels, without Afghan government approval. Anxious to pull out before the election, his plan was chaotically flawed. Trump also released 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Now, Republicans can’t think of what to say about “Dear Leader’s” fingerprints on the withdrawal debacle. As expected, the right and their hounds are scurrying to hang this albatross around the neck of Joe Biden. Some on the left are also criticizing this as Biden’s catastrophe.

Nope.

Booby prize goes to President Obama for letting the fiasco drag on indefinitely. The scrappy second-place contender for worst president of all time, George W. Bush, owns this disaster. He started it. And the biggest loser is Trump, for trying to escape the Afghanistan morass as an election stunt without considering the consequences.

Facts are hard.