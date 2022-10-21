Letter to the editor: Failed infrastructure projects

Just plain indifference? How exciting it was to be onsite during the placement of the Northside pedestrian bridge a group of dedicated citizens worked for years to accomplish. I was very concerned however after inspecting the newly erected bridge. I noticed that the long concrete ramps were not fitted with expansion joints always present in sidewalks. These expansion joints are often fitted with an elastomeric sealant which allows expansion and contraction of such concrete ramps. This is a very basic application always used to protect such surfaces from damage. I personally met with the City of Missoula engineering department head in the year 1999 literally days after the bridge was opened to the public and expressed my concern that this application (expansion joints) was not present. I laid out the scenario that the ramps would fail in time due to the absence of expansion joints. This was avoidable, to say the least. Missoula is an amazingly wonderful place to live but ask anyone who has lived here for over 20 years what has been the cost to the taxpayers in failed infrastructure projects all over the city. Hugh! Now let's talk about those elevators to serve the disabled!