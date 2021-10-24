Letter to the editor: Fair and equal elections

Fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy, but we’ve let political elites determine who gets elected into Congress — often against the best interests of those they’re supposed to represent. So how do U.S. citizens take back that power? The rest of the country should look to Montana for the answer.

In order to have fair and equal elections, congressional districts need to be competitive, meaning that every candidate has a chance at being elected in the district without the results being skewed in favor of one political party.

When it comes to establishing competitive congressional maps, Montana is without a doubt a leader in ensuring fair maps are drawn. We are one of only 15 states that draw congressional districts through an independent districting commission, effectively eliminating partisan agendas that could potentially skew a map to favor a specific party.

Montana’s independent commission is made up of Montanans, not elected officials, appointed by the legislature and Supreme Court ensuring that our maps aren't drawn by legislators trying to play party politics. The commission supports collaborative decision-making, which makes me confident in our state’s electoral proceedings. I’m tired of political elites using their sway to influence elections. Montana is doing it right.