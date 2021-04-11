Letter to the editor: Fair, honest elections in everyone's interest

I’ve noticed several opinions in the past week trying to debunk the efforts by Rep. Brad Tschida and some concerned citizens questioning the accuracy of local election results. With a simple Google search it’s always easy to see if the authors of these pieces have a horse in the race. In nearly all cases, they do.

I would remind them that the truth needs no defense, and to protest too loudly only serves to make one more suspicious.

Having done my homework on electronic voting machines going back many years, and serving a two-year term on the Missoula election advisory committee, and many years as an election judge, I can say with near certainty that if someone wanted to cheat, they could.

Fair and honest elections are in the best interest of every citizen. Irregardless of your political philosophies.

Donald Kenck,

Frenchtown

