In reply to the "Fair Tax Bill" being hard on lower-income Americans. I disagree with Mr. Taylor's assessment (Missoulian letters, Jan. 24). I propose it would be beneficial.

Although the tax would be 23% on all people, no one has mentioned the prebate check. A prebate check would arrive at the first of every month in an amount according to family size. i.e. one person=X$, two people= XX$ and so on. The check would offset the tax on food, meds etc.

Due to no taxes on income, prices would come down on all goods and materials with no taxes embedded. Embedded taxes on goods run 15%-28%. Your truck has a 22% embedded tax. When the Fair Tax is accessed on the lower cost of the product, you pay in the same range as before. And you are paying no income tax. And there is no tax on any used products. The Fair Tax is applied only to new items.

April 15 is just another day. No IRS hassles, no Congressperson rewriting tax codes to favor friends, big business, themselves and contributors to their PACs.

Everyone pays the Fair Tax, citizens and non-citizens. Please order and read "The Fair Tax" book by Neal Boortz and John Linder. The Fair Tax is in no way related to the flat tax. Learn more before spreading misinformation.

R. LaBarrer,

Arlee