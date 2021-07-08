Letter to the editor: Fairgrounds plan reduces parking

If you have not been to the Missoula Fairgrounds recently, go now! See the layout of the many buildings with lots of green grass and concrete pathways. The plans for a butterfly house and a native/pollinator garden are fabulous.

Then, you start thinking about parking. By my count, excluding the area by the ice rink, livestock and 4-H buildings, the fairgrounds has gone from 500 parking spots to about 50 parking spots.

The Home Arts building now has huge windows; however, you must walk about a block to use the facility.

Having been involved with the Missoula Rose Garden on Brooks, I am excited to view a native plant and pollinator garden. However, 5-6 acres is far too much garden for older volunteers to maintain. Also, the garden takes acres of parking away. Perhaps the "plan" to get persons to the fair will be shuttle buses.

The horse racing is long gone and missed. The rodeo events will be exciting when the big pickup trucks and horse trailers need to park near South Avenue and walk past the proposed butterfly house and garden. It is a long trek.

Hopefully, you have visualized my concern for the fairgounds. "Where do I park?"

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

