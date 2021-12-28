 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Faith in young generation

I'm writing this letter because I had an experience that renewed my faith in the younger generation.

I recently tried to fly from Kansas to Missoula. But our plane was re-routed to Bozeman. I was befriended by four amazing young people who took me under their wing, rented a car, and got me to Missoula. They got my luggage, used a wheelchair in Bozeman, and totally helped a 95-year-old man without expectation of anything in return.

Thanks to my new Missoula friends — Shayna, Benjamin, Wyatt and Michael. who embody the true Christmas spirit. God Bless.

Everett Burns,

Salina, Kansas

