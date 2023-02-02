Imagine a family of four including two teenagers. The parents have set a weekend curfew of midnight for both children. The daughter dutifully complies while the the son comes home when he damn well pleases. The parents attempt to punish him but to no avail. Frustrated they move the curfew back to 11 p.m. The daughter complains that this is unfair to her since she is not the one breaking curfew. She nonetheless complies while the son, ignoring ineffectual punishment, continues to do as he pleases. Moral: Persecution of the innocent is no substitute for prosecution of the guilty.