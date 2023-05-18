In answer to Walter Billings (letters May 12) who claimed that in Germany and Norway folks are laughing at President Biden, I beg to differ. My wife and I traveled throughout Europe for five months last summer and yes, there are some far-right reactionaries in those countries. But they are definitely NOT the majority! Most people WE spoke with were ordinary folks who breathed a sigh of relief when Biden was elected. Europe is just as divided as the U.S. in many ways, but they are far more aware of the dangers of authoritarian rule than citizens of our country. Be warned, Mr. Billings may be right in his prediction that the next president will be Republican but it will not result in a more democratic country here in the U.S.!