Letter to the editor: Fathers must be held accountable
On the issue of abortion, emphasis needs to be placed on the man who fathered the child. 

If a woman is forced to give birth to an unwanted child, the man involved should have to support the child until it is an adult. At the very least, he must provide health insurance until the age of 26.

More education by way of television ads for aid such as birth control pills, morning after pills, condoms and even adoption must be made.

Once responsibility and accountability are placed on the man, I believe decisions on abortion will change.

Mary L. Henne,

Townsend

