Many thanks go out to the anonymous woman who single-handedly cleaned up the Rose Park neighborhood’s “Triangle Park” west side this past weekend in gratitude for a place to relax during her recovery from a broken bone.

It is good to know that Missoula’s many parks provide all types of benefits to so many people. And that some try to return the favor.

Thanks again; it has been years since I’ve seen it so tidy.

Joe Ford,

Missoula

