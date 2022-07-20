Letter to the editor: Fear, anger and self-centeredness

This is our present three-party political system: Democratic, Republican, and what I term Trumpism.

Trumpism was formed by Donald Trump's presidency. It is ruled by fear, anger, and self-centeredness. Let's call it FAS. These human tendencies are personal choices each of us humans are familiar with, deal with, and live with daily.

Individuals and groups can get lured into these mental choices for FAS which begin to rule their lives.

This has been Donald Trump's life choice. As president he brought FAS right out into the open. This attracted many individuals and groups to bring these FAS attitudes and behaviors out into the open.

FAS has formed this dangerous third party in our system of government. We are no longer just a "democracy". We now have this dangerous form of 'autocracy' in leadership positions in our government.

FAS need not be permanent in any individual or group. We are presently hearing from people who have moved from the FAS way of living their lives to choosing more acceptable human thinking and behavior.

Let us pray that more individuals will "see the light" and be healed of FAS.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula