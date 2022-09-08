Letter to the editor: Few as qualified as Mike

Mike Nugent is running for mayor to ensure that all of us can make our home in a vibrant and thriving Missoula community. I have seen firsthand Mike’s ability to deliver on that promise. Few are as qualified to lead Missoula as Mike.

Mike currently oversees a large organization of nearly 300 folks, serves as President of the United Way of Missoula, and has a Masters in Public Administration from UM. He has quietly been involved in the Missoula community his entire adult life and has built a wealth of knowledge and community relationships that would serve Missoula well.

Most importantly, Mike is a generous and compassionate person who seeks solutions by engaging others. He solves problems by harnessing the strengths of those around him and actively seeking out teams with a diversity of experiences. He knows the housing challenges our community faces firsthand and is committed to solving those problems as a community. He also understands the challenges Missoula faces with an antiquated property tax system that hurts homeowners and renters.

I hope that you will join me in reaching out to your City Council representatives to encourage them to appoint Mike Nugent as our next Mayor.

Tyler Gernant,

Missoula