Here in America, we have the right to watch or listen to what we want on the television and the radio and to access the internet. We can go out to restaurants, bars, taverns, casinos, concerts, festivals and have peaceful demonstrations. The censorship that has been happening, is totally unconstitutional and uncalled for.

To demolish and tear down statues and historic sites and trying to rewrite and fabricate American history is horrible because we have the right to know the truth about American history, about Christopher Columbus, the immigration and what Native and African Americans went through.

Our schools need to be teaching their students the truth about this. Banning classic books like "Tom Sawyer" and Huckleberry Fynn" by Mark Twain is another atrocity. When "drag shows" are being banned, this is an attack against the entertainment world. That must be stopped. There is nothing evil or immoral about this. It's just entertainment. My fondest dream has been to go totally ballistic on an electric guitar on stage and I certainly wouldn't want the performance to be boring! We must fight for the truth and our First Amendment rights!

David Cockrell,

Missoula