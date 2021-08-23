Letter to the editor: 'Fight from inside' to fix broken system

Who do President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, our governors and our elected state and federal representatives represent? It seems like they only care about themselves, their political parties and "taking the easy way out" of the troubles that they get into. Both the Republicans and Democrats refuse to work with each other, at our expense.

We need to establish a just and fair system of taxing and spending that shares the best interest of each and every one of us, and for both parties this would need to be sacrificial.

People who work earn the money that they make and it's theirs. Our senior citizens, people with disabilities and the impoverished need assistance. We need to reach out to our representatives by writing letters, making telephone calls, sending emails and attending town hall meetings. Working people are paying into the system; they should have some say about where their money goes and senior citizens, people with disabilities and/or are impoverished have their rights.

This is a broken system and we need to "fight from the inside" to fix it. This is America and there are no valid reasons why things cannot get better for us!

David Cockrell,

Missoula

