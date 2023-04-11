Kudos to the downtown property and business owners that are opposing the city’s plans to narrow Higgins Avenue to two lanes of traffic from Brooks to Broadway, revamp the configuration of Main and Front Streets and eliminate scores of parking spaces.

I owned and operated a retail business on North Higgins for 20 years. When the City narrowed North Higgins to 2 traffic lanes and eliminated numerous parking spaces to install bicycle lanes, it killed my business, all in the name of a bicycle utopia.

The Mayor’s current claims that the downtown crash rate is seven times higher than the city average is a complete misrepresentation of the facts. Police Department data shows crashes in 2019, 2020 and 2021 on Higgins between Brooks and Broadway represent less than 3% of all crashes in the city limits.

This proposal is all about climate change and attempting to force people to ride bikes or take the bus. An official from Downtown Association admitted to me that the goal is to eliminate vehicles in downtown Missoula.

I no longer have a dog in the fight, but I encourage downtown businesses to fight this proposal with everything you have to save your business.

Kevin Pfau,

Missoula