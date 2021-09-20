Letter to the editor: Find alternate parade route

I still remember my first Homecoming parade in 1960. I was a freshman at the University and it created memories that have lasted 61 years. I have missed only three Homecoming parades since, and have participated in many of them with a snowmobile float. I was disappointed when I read in the Missoulian that this year's parade had been canceled due to work on the Beartracks Bridge. I am not sure whether the problem is structural, or the width of the travel lane, or just an excuse to shut down the parade. The latter seems most likely to me since there was no real attempt to find an alternate route. The powers that be say there was not a viable alternate route. How about this one? It took me five minutes to figure it out. South on Higgins from the XXXXs to Main Street; right on Main to Orange; left on Orange to South Third; left on South Third to Higgins; right on Higgins to University; left to Arthur where the parade disbands. I drove it today it adds just under 3/4 of a mile to the parade. The participants can handle it. Come on Missoula, demand the parade, don't let it go like horse racing at the fair.