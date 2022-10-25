Letter to the editor: Find other ways to fund fairgrounds

It's just not fair! The voter-approved levy that imposes the tyranny of the majority on a minority that may not have the means to pay the additional cost. When a levy passes the elderly on fixed incomes must adjust their budget to find the money or they can lose their home. That is a stiff price to pay. There is no reason that any family could lose their home so others can go ice skating. The fairgrounds should be run like a business. Instead of taxpayers subsidizing the fairgrounds, the asset should generate income for the county and help reduce taxes. If there is demand for more ice, write a business plan, go to a bank and borrow the money and pay off the loan through admission revenue. If FFA needs a barn for a few days each year, lease them the land for a dollar and let them hold fundraisers to build one. Make the barn multi-purpose so it can be used the other fifty weeks too. A winter shelter comes to mind. The YMCA has it right. Fifteen million dollars to provide needed childcare to the community, and no tax increases. Way to go!
Dennis Daneke,
Lolo