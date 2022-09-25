Letter to the editor: Find the cause of deformities

It is the height of irony that a species that considers itself intelligent enough to go to and colonize another planet isn’t able to see or recognize a severe birth defect on male mammals that may result in mass extinctions on the planet where they live. That extremely concerning birth defect is most conspicuous on the largest U.S. wild mammal, male bison. On news reports and documentaries showing large male bison, there is often no visible scrotum to be seen. Many other male mammals, including canines, cats, all species of wild grazing animals, especially big game animals and others have been born each year for over 25 years with the same reproductive malformation, ectopic testicles. It is considered by medical doctors, veterinarians and medical books to be a serious birth defect. The high prevalence currently affecting approximately 35% of the males of examined species suggests significant exposure in the womb to something extremely disruptive to normal development of male mammals. It would seem to be long past time to find the cause of this condition.