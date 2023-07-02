In response to the opinion, “Robin Paone: You too could be a citizen lobbyist” I agree that we citizens have the power to voice our opinions about anything by meeting with our members of Congress. Since their job is dependent on our vote, it would follow that they would want to hear what we have to say. People often wonder where I find the time to talk with my members of Congress since I’m a teacher. I tell them that I do it because I want to make a difference in the lives of my students. While I can do that through teaching, learning does not happen if my students are stressed and hungry. Lots of families can’t afford basic necessities because they are too low-income to qualify for the Child Tax Credit. So I urge my members to pass things like an expanded Child Tax Credit so that my kids are not so stressed and so hungry. Whether your issue is the environment or kids or something else, please raise your own voice, too and share with your members of Congress your opinions. It does matter. Perhaps more than you every will know.