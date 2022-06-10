Letter to the editor: Finding a solution

It’s time for those of you who are responsible gun owners to help find a solution for the problem of mass shootings in this country. Instead of focusing on what we do or do not have the “right” to do, let’s focus on responsibility. Let’s focus on the “well-regulated” part of the Second Amendment.

A gun-owning neighbor and I found we could agree on three points to resolve the problem of massacres of innocent civilians. 1) There should be a national database listing people who should not be allowed to own guns. 2) The purchase of body armor and bulk purchase of semi-automatic weapons and ammunition should be prohibited. 3) The age to purchase guns should be raised.

We all want our families to be safe in schools and shops, but we have different strategies for achieving it. Let’s set aside fears and knee-jerk reactions and get to work reducing gun violence in America. If two neighbors can discuss this issue amicably and productively, Senators ought to be able to.

Mary Hodges,

Charlo

