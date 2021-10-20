Letter to the editor: Finding hope in humanity

For most of my life I have looked at the world through a Nihilistic lens. The word "hope' has been an obscenity to me. If somebody comes to your door and offers you hope slam the door on him. He is either an idiot or a con-man. Hope without action is garbage. That being said, I have finally found hope in humanity.

People have decided that the are not going back to work unless they get paid better and get benefits. People are going on strike at major corporations. The corporate news won't tell you this because they want you to think workers are lazy and corporate rule is our salvation. Unions are being told that they exist for the workers and not the Democratic Party. If the union continue to not listen to the workers, we will find solidarity under another banner. General strikes are coming around the corner and the government will learn that they work for us and not their corporate overlords. Maybe we will die on our feet instead of living on our knees.