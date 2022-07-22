Letter to the editor: Fire and housing in Grant Creek

The headline about the July 17 fire in Grant Creek, highlights again the debate about fire and housing in the Grant Creek area. We moved to Grant Creek in 1993. A recent commentary by Sarah McClain, about allowing denser housing development in lower Grant Creek, stated that “a scan of Google Earth shows that there are 3 or 4 potential gravel routes out of Grant Creek that could augment an evacuation in case of emergency”. I have hiked extensively in the entire Grant Creek drainage and the “routes” Ms. McClain references are no more than overgrown old logging roads, or cattle trails. In May of 2001, there was a very serious fire above the Colorado Gulch neighborhood. It took firefighters four solid hours to determine access to the fire, in their attempts to locate one of these old logging roads that Ms. McClain sees on Google Earth. Collectively homeowners battled the fire for those four hours, saving the neighborhood. Eventually the firetrucks found the old dirt road and were able to access the blaze. The concern that Grant Creek residents have about fire and safe access out of the canyon, is valid. Assuming old logging roads are a viable alternative for fire evacuation is ludicrous.